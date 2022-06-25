Refreshed housing strategy to better meet needs of Bournemouth residents



Posted on Wednesday 11th October 2017

Increasing housing supply across all tenures, improving private sector rented accommodation and a focus on homelessness services have been identified as key priorities for the Council following a refresh of the town’s housing strategy.

Councillors will be asked to approve the revised strategy (2017 – 2020) at Cabinet on Wednesday 18 October 2017.

Councillor Robert Lawton, Cabinet Member for Housing said: “Since the housing strategy was published in 2013, there has been considerable change in the housing landscape across Bournemouth. It was felt necessary that we review our priorities and to realign them to best meet the changing needs of the community, whilst creating an ambitious way forward in tackling the many issues we face.

“Housing is a key priority for the council and it is crucial that we ensure our approach is right. We continue to be committed to the delivery of real housing solutions whilst still meeting budget pressures as well as developing a housing service using innovative solutions and that is flexible to change and able to develop for the future.”

The five revised priorities for the Council are:

Increase the right supply of new homes to meet local needs, including affordable housing

Ensure housing stock is managed and maintained efficiently, safely and effectively, including improvements to the private rented sector

Supporting area specific regeneration plans (Boscombe and West Howe)

Preventing homelessness and improving health and wellbeing throughout housing

Making best use of resources and developing additional commercial opportunities.

Since 2013 there has been significant changes to the national housing policy and increased demand on services amid an increasingly challenging financial time for the Council and its partners.

The current housing strategy was published in 2013 and covers the seven-year period up until 2020. The revised document going to Cabinet provides an update of this.