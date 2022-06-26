Sunday, June 26, 2022
Weekly roadworks update – June 24

Friday, 24 June 2022
Below is a breakdown of roadworks taking place across Hull over the next few weeks. All works are subject to change. For the latest updates:

LocationStart dateDue dateSummary of worksUtility/HCC name
A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National Highways
A63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National Highways
Beverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Contraflow in place until April 2022. Lane closure in place until Sept 2022.HCC – MP&I
Calvert Lane16 May 202210 July 2022Carriageway resurfacing scheme from approximately 50m north of Boundary Way to Calvert Lane fire station. Road closed. Diversion in place. Access to be maintained at all times.HCC – MP&I
Carr Lane04 July 202217 July 2022Replacement of rocking / damaged kerbs and channels. One-way closure to eastbound traffic. Existing traffic signals to be unaffected.MP&I ST-GROUP
Chapman Street04 July 202208 July 2022Replacement / full site refurbishment of traffic signals and controller. Multi-way signals.StreetScene – Traffic Signals
Cleveland Street20 June 202208 July 2022Movement of traffic island. Near junction of Bedford Street. Lane closure. Two-way signals to be in place for one night only.HCC – MP&I
Field Street27 June 202215 July 2022Gas mains replacement. Road closure to end on completion of works across the junction.East Riding DSP Replacement/ Northern Gas Networks
Hawthorne Avenue16 August 202219 August 2022Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am.Network Rail
Hessle Road (12-month Scheme)23 August 202104 September 2022Footway reconstruction.HCC – MP&I
High Street16 May 202218 July 2022Laying ducting, kerbs/ edgings, installation of cobbled paving under Myton Bridge. Multi-way signals.National Highways
Holderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)04 January 202211 September 2022Full footway reconstruction scheme.MP&I – Highways Strategy & Design
Holderness Road13 June 202015 July 2022Gas mains replacement work. From junction of Franklin Street to opposite junction of Williamson Street. Lane closure in carriageway. Footway closed (a walkway will be available). Access/egress to all junctions. TM to be removed as works progress along Holderness Road. All works areas to be a maximum of 100m.East Riding DSP Replacement/ Northern Gas Networks
Holderness Road27 June 202215 July 2022Telecoms asset maintenance. Lane closure outbound outside East Park. Working weekday 8.00-16.00. Bus stop will not be affected.BT: Telent – ONSA
Holderness Road11 July 202215 July 2022Excavate & install chamber, duct & telecoms pole. Works will take place 9.30am-3.30pm weekdays. Inside eastbound lane closed between Shannon Road and Ganstead Lane. Outside eastbound lane maintained for vehicles at all times.Connexin Limited
James Reckitt Avenue11 July 202222 July 2022Excavate & install 8 telecoms poles. o/s Malet Lambert School, o/s number 591, o/s number 601, opposite number 534, o/s number 552, o/s number 570, o/s number 590 & o/s telecoms pole. Works will take place 9.30am-3.30pm weekdays. Stop & Go to be in place.Connexin Limited
Naylor’s Row25 July 202219 August 2022Gas mains replacement. Cycle lane closure – traffic flow not affected.Northern Gas Networks
Priory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&I
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street01 April 202101 July 2022Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout23 April 202101 July 2022Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I / Colas
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road25 April 202229 July 2022Renew footpaths and kerbs. Leads Road closed westbound between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout during works.HCC – MP&I COLAS
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road29 July 202201 August 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Leads Road closed in both directions between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout from 7pm on Friday 29 July to 6am on Monday August 1.HCC – MP&I COLAS
Stoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road03 May 202201 July 2022Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction.HCC – MP&I
Thomas Street11 July 202225 July 2022Gas mains replacement. Road closed. Closure to end on completion of works across the junctionNorthern Gas Networks
Wincolmlee / Cumberland Street20 June 202217 July 2022Carriageway resurfacing and concrete repairs. Road closures on Cumberland Street (between Swann Street and Wincolmlee) and Wincolmlee (between Cumberland Street and Lincoln Street).HCC- MP&I


