Changes to registration process for skin piercing practitioners: Chichester District Council

The change will help ensure that the premises and equipment of acupuncturists, tattooists, ear piercers and those practising cosmetic piercing, electrolysis, semi-permanent skin colouring in the Chichester District are clean and safe for customers.

Currently, there is a single fee for the registration of both premises and practitioners in one single registration. However, from 1 July 2022, anyone whose business involves skin piercing must apply for a Premises Registration and a Personal Registration — these will be one-off fees that are not charged annually.

“These changes make it a level playing field for all businesses,” says Councillor Penny Plant, Cabinet Member for Environment and Chichester Contract Services at Chichester District Council.

“A beauty therapist who offers electrolysis from a number of different premises, for example, would only pay the Personal Registration as any premises they operate from should be registered. Another example is that the owner of a tattoo parlour would pay the Premises Registration and individual tattooists, for example, would also have to have Personal Registration. It means that as tattooists come and go, we are still ensuring that new ones are appropriately trained and competent at what they do. There will not be any additional premises fees once they have registered their premises. It is a one-off registration.”

The fees and charges proposed are consistent with other local authority charges across West Sussex and take into account officer inspection, travel, and administrative time.

The change makes the council compliant with Local Government Act 2003 and is a positive move for all skin piercers in the district, ensuring a level playing field for all businesses.

Those currently registered will be given until 1 September 2022 to renew their registration with the council at no additional charge.

The new charges will apply to new registrations only from 1 July 2022. A Premises Registration will cost £180 and a Personal Registration will cost £70. There will be a £25 administrative charge for changes made or provision of additional registrations certificates.

Chichester District Council cannot refuse applications for registration, but they can act if a business or applicant is found to not be complying with the bylaws.

For more information, visit Chichester District Council’s licensing page.

Date of Release: 13 June 2022

Reference: 4129