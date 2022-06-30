Should I Take Out a Loan? Four Things to Consider First

Did you know that 51.3% of Americans have taken out a loan? Whether it’s to pay unexpected bills, travel, purchase a new car, or anything else, a loan can look like an attractive option. It can often seem like a buy it now, pay for it later deal but it’s important to be cautious about what you agree to.

If you’re thinking about getting a loan there are a few things you should consider before signing your name on the dotted line. Take a look at what you need to know before you take out a loan.

Credit Score

The type of loan you’re offered will be based on your credit score. If you have a good credit score, it will show your lenders that you’re a reliable investment that always pays creditors on time. If you have a bad credit score, it could mean that you’re only offered the options with higher interest rates.

This means you could be paying back thousands more than someone with a good credit rating. It’s wise to do whatever you can to increase your credit rating before applying for a loan so you’re offered the best deal.

Your Installments

Your creditor will check your income details and make you an offer for a loan. Included in this offer will be the details of how much you will repay every month in loan installments. The main benefits of installment loans are that you can pay them back in affordable amounts and you can usually pay off the whole amount without any early repayment fees.

It’s important to check how much you’ll be paying each month to ensure the amount is affordable. If you have little to spare from each paycheck, you may not want to commit to a personal loan.

Security

In some cases, loan lenders may secure the amount of money given to you against one of your assets. For example, your car or your home. This means if you don’t pay the loan back on time, your assets will be at risk.

Similarly, it’s often easier to secure this type of loan with a joint applicant. If the other applicant has a better credit rating than you, you’re more likely to be accepted. However, the other applicant will also be responsible for paying the loan back.

If you don’t keep up with your repayments, the creditor will contact both applicants and could hire debt collectors for both too.

Should You Take Out a Loan?

It can be risky to take out a loan without knowing exactly what you’re committing to. Before making any decisions, be sure to read the contract provided by your creditors. If you don’t fully understand it, ask someone you trust to explain each point to you and then take some time to decide.

