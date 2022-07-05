Worsbrough Mill supports young emerging artist with studio residency





04 July 2022



The Cooper Gallery, huge supporters of local creative talent, have teamed up with Worsbrough Mill, one of six Barnsley Museums sites, by providing emerging artist Georgina Oldknow with a six-month residency in an exciting new creative space.

Georgina will create new work and develop her skills surrounded by the natural beauty of the country park.

The residency is part of the Cooper Gallery’s open art prize ‘Cooper Prize 21’, Georgina was the winner of the Sadler Award in March 2021. Other prizes included £500 and participation in the Cooper Prize exhibition. Georgina was also the winner of the Barnsley College Special Award for Originality and Skills.

The winning piece was ‘My Grandad’ a heart-warming and emotive painting that captured the magic and bond within their relationship.

Councillor Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Place, said: “We are delighted to be supporting new and emerging talent and have no doubt that Georgina will produce some outstanding work during her residency. We hope the space will offer the opportunity to be creative and the facilities Georgina needs to develop her skills. Barnsley is a place of possibilities and Georgina is proof that hard work and determination can lead to great things.”

Liz Leek, Deputy Principal Culture, Place & Communities, Barnsley College said, “Barnsley College is so proud of Georgina’s success. She is a shining example of how a creative mind can make both wonderful work and opportunity. We wish her every success and look forward to her inspiring future artists”

For more information about the Cooper Prize visit www.cooper-gallery.com