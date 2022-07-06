Foundation Learning Students create new Garden

A garden created by Foundation Learning students at Bridgwater & Taunton College has been officially opened by the College Principal, Andy Berry.

The students have been rejuvenating the garden by the seating area outside the Costa Coffee Shop on Bridgwater campus. They worked hard all year on fundraising projects to raise money to redesign and maintain the once unloved area of ground.

The new garden has beautiful, raised beds of bee-friendly wildflowers, herbs and vegetables. The area has been transformed into a welcoming garden for all students and staff to sit with a coffee in the sunshine and admire the surroundings.

Principal and Chief Executive of BTC Andy Berry said

I was delighted to be able to open the gardens. The students have worked so hard, they’ve learnt so much about gardening and now they can see their efforts coming to fruition. It’s absolutely wonderful!

