A response to Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service being moved into Enhanced Monitoring

Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) has an improvement plan in place to tackle issues identified by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “It is obviously disappointing that we hadn’t made the level of improvement expected and that we would have wanted to make. Although change doesn’t happen overnight, we need to make quicker progress in tackling these issues that are rooted in a historic culture.

“We developed a plan earlier this year to address these highlighted areas and are working hard to deliver it. We have an improvement board in place and have invested in the service to help make the required change and improvements.

“Whilst these are important elements of the service that we are committed to improving, we would like to assure residents this is not about their safety – crews continue to respond to the highest standard when called out in an emergency.”

