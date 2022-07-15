NHS Trust invites you to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks

Better Lives charity, which raises vital funds to support the work of Bradford District Care NHS Foundation Trust, is inviting local people to sign up to their Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge on Saturday 10 September.

The three peaks are Pen-y-ghent, Ingleborough and Whernside, all found in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, and are the highest in the county. The walk is circular and will cover a total of 24.5 miles to be completed within 12 hours.

Participants need to register to take part and are encouraged to seek additional sponsors for their efforts to raise even more funds to support the charity. Every penny will go directly towards supporting the services that the Care Trust provides, to enhance patient care and go over and above the core facilities it offers.

Catherine Jowitt, charity, and volunteer lead at the Trust, said: “We are very happy to be able to invite members of the public to tackle the challenge with us. These events raise vital funds that allow us to enhance our services. This event will be a big mental health boost, spending time in the fresh air on a wonderful but challenging walk.”

“I walked it last year and it was fantastic, great camaraderie and support, and we hope for more of the same this year. I am looking forward to meeting everyone at the registration, and the checkpoints along the route, it’s also a great feeling to welcome everyone back at the finish point!”

The challenge is open to all and an ideal opportunity to walk our three Yorkshire Peaks, with like-minded walkers, all wanting to support the NHS. We are partnering up with three other NHS charities this year, so there’ll be plenty of banter and a great team atmosphere.

To find out more and to register, email betterlivescharity@bdct.nhs.uk