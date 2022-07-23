Manchester students set to make a difference after graduation

Other recent graduates are featured in videos on the University’s website – these include Adam Mellor, who has recently become one of the 2,616 University alumni working in the region’s hospitals and NHS trusts. He has secured a role as a nurse at Stockport’s Stepping Hill Hospital where he works on a busy surgical assessment ward, and he hopes to provide outstanding healthcare to the people of Greater Manchester.

“The University has such an enormous impact – not just here in Manchester, but globally – and I knew I wanted to be a part of that from the moment I attended their induction day. I just fell in love with the university, the course, everything. The academics are some of the leading researchers across the whole world, and to be a part of that is just phenomenal.”

Another is teaching graduate Hannah Ruddock, who is set to join the thousands of graduate teachers currently working in primary and secondary schools across our local communities. Hannah, who will begin her journey as a history teacher at St Anthony’s school in Urmston this September, was inspired to pursue a career in education when the support of her teacher at a difficult time in her life made school bearable.

“Education had such a positive impact on me, so I want to inspire my students and support them in the same way so that education is a positive experience for them too. The University of Manchester has taught me to believe in myself, and to have more confidence. Without them, I wouldn’t be walking into my dream job. I can’t wait to be a part of the school and make a difference in the lives of the students I will be teaching.”