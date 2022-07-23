Saturday, July 23, 2022
Roadworks update – July 22

A63 improvement scheme – St James Street to Market Place01 May 202001 May 2025Lane closures and local diversions until completion of scheme. LGV diversion signed via ERYC to limit number of LGVs in city centre.National HighwaysA63 improvement scheme – Commercial Road26 October 202130 April 2024Enable H&S and safe systems of works for operatives working on the scheme.National HighwaysBeverley Road – Brunswick Arcade04 October 202101 April 2023Brunswick Arcade demolition. Lane closuresHCC – MP&IBeverley Road11 July 202229 July 2022Inglemire Lane junction improvement scheme.HCC & MP&IBeverley Road25 July 202205 August 2022Gas main connection. Multi-way signals. Works to take place between 9.30am and 3.30pm weekdays only. Atll other times the juction will run as normal using temporary signals.Northern Gas NetworksBeverley Road01 August 202219 August 2022LEP junction improvement scheme. Junction of Clough Road. Lane closure. outbound. Four-way signals from 7.30pm to 11pm Monday to Friday for second and third weeks.HCCChamberlain Road02 August 202204 August 2022Replacment of toucan crossing traffic signals at Hornsea cycle track. Two-way temporary signals.StreetScene – Traffic SignalsHall Road01 September 202201 September 2022Major, non-excavation works. Road Closure. Activities to take place 10am to 3.30pm. Highway to be clear at all other times.T-mobileHawthorn Avenue16 August 202219 August 2022Level crossing and track survey. Lane closure with two-way signals from 11pm – 5.30am.Network RailHessle Road (12-month Scheme)23 August 202104 September 2022Footway reconstruction.HCC – MP&IHigh Street16 May 202230 July 2022Laying ducting, kerbs/ edgings, installation of cobbled paving under Myton Bridge. Multi-way signals.National HighwaysHigh Street30 July 202230 July 2022Hull Festival of Archaeology. Closure of High Street. Local diversion in place in conjuction with Pride Event.HCCHolderness Road (Victor St to Southcoates) (PHASES 1-8)04 January 202211 September 2022Full footway reconstruction scheme.MP&I – Highways Strategy & DesignHolderness Road13 June 202029 July 2022Gas mains replacement work. From junction of Franklin Street to opposite junction of Williamson Street. Lane closure in carriageway. Footway closed (a walkway will be available). Access/egress to all junctions. Traffic Management to be removed as works progress along Holderness Road. All works areas to be a maximum of 100m.East Riding DSP Replacement/ Northern Gas NetworksHolderness Road25 July 202229 July 2022Install telecoms chamber. Lane closure. Works/TM will take place between 09:30-15:30 weekdays. All other times highway to be clear. Inside Eastbound Lane closed between jct Shannon Road & Ganstead Lane. Outside Eastbound Lane maintained for vehicles at all timesConnexin LimitedNaylor’s Row25 July 202219 August 2022Gas mains replacement. Cycle lane closure – traffic flow not affected.Northern Gas NetowrkPerth Street West25 July 202205 August 2022Renew cable. Two-way signals to be manned during working hours (8am – 6pm).NPGPriory Way01 April 202231 March 2023Major improvement scheme.HCC – MP&IRobson Way22 September 202228 September 2022Install 5G cabinet. Road Closure. Approximately 40m from the junction with Wawne Road. Local diversion in place.T-mobileSaltshouse Road25 July 202226 August 2022Replace gas main. Temporary two-way signals outside Coniston Lodge lights to be manually controlled during works (7.30am to 6pm Mon to Fri; 8am to 3pm Sat/Sun).East Riding DSP ReplacementStoneferry Rd Scheme – Woodhall Street to Lorraine Street01 April 202101 September 2022Major Improvement Scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I / ColasStoneferry Rd Scheme – Chamberlain Road to Bandstand Roundabout23 April 202101 September 2022Major improvement scheme commissioned by HCC – Infrastructure improvements and road widening. Lane closures throughout the scheme. Signals works at Woodhall Street junction are now completed.HCC – MP&I / ColasStoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road25 April 202229 July 2022Renew footpaths and kerbs. Leads Road closed westbound between Rotterdam Road and Bandstand Roundabout during works.HCC – MP&I COLASStoneferry Rd Scheme – Sutton Road03 May 202212 August 2022Reconstruction of the new junction under temporary traffic lights to enable removal of the existing permanent traffic signals. Multi-way signals to run in phases to help minimise disruption. Leads Road / Sutton Road junction.HCC – MP&I / ColasStoneferry Rd Scheme – Holwell Road/Stoneferry Road27 July 202228 July 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Stoneferry Road (southbound) closed overnight (7pm – 6am) from Bandstand Roundabout to Ferry Lane Roundabout. Lane closure on Holwell Road approach to Bandstand Roundabout.HCC – MP&I / ColasStoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction28 July 202203 August 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure of northern section of junction. Works to take place Mon-Fri between 7pm – 6am. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals.HCC – MP&I / ColasStoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction03 August 202209 August 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight road closures on southern section of junction. Works to take place Mon-Fri between 7pm – 6am. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals.HCC – MP&I / ColasStoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction09 August 202210 August 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure (7pm-6am) of whole junction. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals.HCC – MP&I / ColasStoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction10 August 202211 August 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure (7pm – 6am) of northern section of junction. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals.HCC – MP&I / ColasStoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road / Sutton Road junction11 August 202213 August 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Overnight closure of southern section of junction. Works to take place weeknights between 7pm – 6am. Sutton Road to remain open under two-way signals.HCC – MP&I / ColasStoneferry Rd Scheme – Leads Road13 August 202214 August 2022Carriageway resurfacing. Full weekend closure of Leads Road between Bandstand Roundabout & Rotterdam Road. Closure will start at 7am Saturday and will be removed by midnight on Sunday.HCC – MP&I / ColasSutton Road22 August 202225 August 2022Replacement of toucan crossing traffic signals. Temporary two-way signals between Leads Road junction and Holwell Roundabout.StreetScene – Traffic SignalsThomas Street11 July 202225 July 2022Gas mains replacement. Road closure no longer required.Northern Gas NetowrkWilberforce Drive30 July 202230 July 2022Pride Event. Full closure of Wilberforce Drive, Guildhall Road & Queens Dock Avenue. Short-duration closures of Alfred Gelder Street, Lowgate, Bond Street and George Street during parade. Local diversion in place.Hull PrideWorship Street11 July 202205 July 2023Conversion of former Central Fire Station. No access to/from Freetown Way. Local diversion in place.esteem

