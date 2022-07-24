Free summer cycling festivals taking place across the city

Exeter and Cranbrook residents looking for something to do this summer are in for a treat thanks to a series of free cycling festivals taking place in the city during the school holidays.

There are six events taking place throughout the summer, each one in a different location across the city and Cranbrook and all are free for the whole family.

The events have been developed by Live and Move – the Sport England Local Delivery Programme running in Exeter and Cranbrook that aims to encourage residents to move more in their everyday lives – and Active Devon.

Sophia King, Cycling Partnerships Officer from Active Devon, said giving people of all generations an opportunity to attend a fun, free day out is a great incentive to move more.

She said: “Cycling is such an effective way of keeping active and is something that the whole family can enjoy together, whilst also enjoying some fun, free activities such as circus skills and making smoothies on a bike.

“There will also be free tea and coffee for everybody, and goody bags. So, whether you are a first-time cyclist wanting to find out more, or want to pop along with friends, come and say hello.”

Attendees can also benefit from free Dr Bike maintenance sessions with Ride On and cycling confidence sessions (both bookable in advance).

Cllr Josie Parkhouse, Lead Councillor for Leisure Services & Physical Activity, said the cycle events will appeal to everyone.

“It really doesn’t matter whether you’re a 100 mile a week cyclist or haven’t been on a bike in years,” she said.

“The emphasis here is on the word ‘fun’. Our aim is just to get people together, being active and having a great time.”

The events taking place are as follows:

Exeter Arena: Thursday 28 July, 10.30 – 1pm

Cowick Barton Playing Fields: Thursday 4 August, 1pm – 3.30pm

Wonford Playing Fields: Tuesday 9 August, 10:30am – 1pm

Hamlin Lane Playing Fields: Friday 12 August, 10:30am – 1pm

Exwick – Playing Fields: Wednesday 17 August, 1pm – 3.30pm

Cranbrook Burrough Fields Road Playing Field: Thursday 25 August 1pm – 3.30pm

Pre-Book a Dr Bike Maintenance Session

If you want to make sure that your bike is safe to ride, then what about a free Bike Maintenance Session with Dr Bike. Operated by one of the friendly Ride On mechanics they will complete a 30-minute safety check and can perform a few basic adjustments where necessary.

To pre-book a session, please click on the chosen location below. This will take you to the booking page.

Pre-Book a Cycle Confidence Session

If you want to learn how to ride a bike or get confident riding on the roads, and you live or work in Devon, then you could book onto a free one hour Cycle Confidence Session, delivered by qualified cycle instructors.

To pre-book a session, please click on the chosen location below. This will take you to the booking page.