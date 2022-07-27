Call for Gloucestershire economy-boosting ideas

Gloucestershire County Council wants to include a range of innovative projects as part of the county’s submission to the recently announced UK Community Renewal Fund.

The county council is inviting organisations to submit schemes which can boost Gloucestershire’s economy. This competitive funding opportunity is intended for projects that focus on the removal of barriers to employment.

The UK Community Renewal Fund is the forerunner to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund which will replace EU Structural Funds and is due to be formally launched later in the year.

Colin Chick, executive director of economy, environment and infrastructure for Gloucestershire County Council, said, “We are interested in project proposals that align with the county’s economic ambitions and boost local employment opportunities as we emerge from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most importantly, this funding opportunity is about supporting Gloucestershire in the long term by helping people who need it most to reach their full potential.”

What type of bids are we looking for?

Projects must deliver activity that is line with the UK Community Renewal Fund prospectus and align with at least one, or ideally cover a range of, these investment priorities:

Investment in skills

Investment for local business

Investment in communities and place

Supporting people into employment

The county council will be acting as lead authority for the fund and part of this role is to shortlist bids as part of the county’s submission to government.

The UK Government anticipates supporting a range of projects by theme and size, but applicants are encouraged to maximise impact and deliverability through larger projects (£500,000+) though smaller bids will be considered. There is a maximum project value allowed of £3m.

Projects should be revenue based and not focus on the construction or major refurbishment of buildings, the purchase of land or the purchase of large pieces of equipment will not be supported. Bids must be submitted to the county council by midnight on Sunday 9 May 2021.

UK Community Renewal Fund bids will be for 2021/22 only. Government is scheduled to announce which projects have been successful in the summer and the activity must end in March 2022.