Funding boost set to enhance safety across the city

City residents and businesses will benefit from increased lighting, CCTV and safety technology thanks to funding secured through Norwich City Council’s Safer Neighbourhood Initiative.

The £200,000 investment from the government’s Safer Streets Fund will be used to provide two packages of new safety measures in neighbourhoods and the night-time economy, following a successful funding application made in partnership with Norwich BID.

Using detailed feedback from residents, evidence gathered from anti-social behaviour reports and consultation with city businesses, the new measures have been designed to increase feelings of safety in neighbourhoods and the night-time economy.

Improvements to lighting and CCTV are intended to deter incidents of anti-social behaviour and increase the likelihood of perpetrators being identified.

Officers dealing with anti-social behaviour will also receive additional training.

New tools to help safeguard people enjoying a night out in the city include new technology to improve communications between venues and the police, as well as additional staffing resource to support businesses managing safety issues. Norwich BID will also run an awareness campaign about staying safe in the night-time economy.

Councillor Beth Jones, Norwich City Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for community safety, said: “We formalised a renewed commitment to addressing anti-social behaviour and increasing resident safety in the night economy earlier this year, so I am delighted that we have been successful in our efforts to secure funding which will support businesses and raise awareness.

“This evidence based, partnership approach is central to our wider strategy for reducing and responding to specific anti-social behaviour issues, listening to residents and making them feel safer in their homes and in the wider community.”

Nick Smith, Head of Operations at Norwich BID said, “Norwich City centre has a vibrant entertainment sector which attracts people locally, regionally, and beyond. It is estimated that upwards of 10,000 people come into Norwich each weekend evening. The city evening offer compares to the cultural infrastructure of many larger UK cities. This additional funding will help us ensure everyone continues to enjoy a safe and welcoming night out.”

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: “Having provided support in developing this bid for funding through my office, to now see £200,000 coming into Norwich for additional safety measures is a really positive outcome. Tackling and preventing crime and building safer communities are absolutely key to the priorities I have set for Norfolk Constabulary, and my office also hosts and manages the county’s Community Safety Partnership, which sees us working together with the city, county and district councils to support people across Norfolk and develop safer communities for all.

“My team were really pleased to support this bid, and especially to now see this funding coming into the county.”All elements of this approach have been developed in consultation with Norfolk Constabulary and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner and Norwich BID.

To find out more the Safer Neighbourhoods Initiative visit www.norwich.gov.uk/SNI