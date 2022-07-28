MACKENZIE JOINS ALBION WOMEN – Sandwell College

Sandwell College Sport student Mackenzie Haydn-Jones is celebrating after joining the Albion Women team.

The young goalkeeper, from Wolverhampton Wanderers’ development team, was part of Albion Women’s Football Education & Coaching Programme in partnership with Sandwell College for two years, and will be going to Hartpury University later this year.

“Kenzie is a promising young keeper with lots of potential,” Head Coach Jenny Sugarman says.

“She is brave and a very good shot-stopper, we are confident that being in a first team environment will push her onto the next level.”

Mackenzie added: “I’m really excited to get going! I know the girls really well from the college programme, and I know the ground well too.

“It’s a club going in the right direction, and as a young player, it’s really comforting to know I’ll be growing with the team.”

Mackenzie joins central midfielder Abi Loydon, attacker Mariam Mahmood and defender Isabel Green who have also been promoted to the Albion Women senior team as a result of their success on the Sandwell College programme.