Clissold Park splash pad to open on Monday 1 August

Clissold Park’s incredible new splash pad will open on Monday 1 August for kids to enjoy over the summer holidays.

With brightly coloured tipping buckets, water fountains and sprays, the splash pad provides the opportunity for fun-filled play with little or no standing water used – helping to improve safety.

It’s located in the former bowling green area of Clissold Park, and replaces the old paddling pool, after an independent health and safety review found that it needed major work that rendered it beyond economical repair.

During its first summer, visitors must book a free 60 or 90 minute time slot at the splash pad, which will be open 11am-6pm, seven days a week. This is to ensure the splash pad runs smoothly and to help protect new grass landscaping around the facility, which has not yet established.

Residents can book a free session at www.clissoldparksplashpad.co.uk .

The facility will be operated for the Council by Splash and Boats this summer, who will have staff on-site at all times.

As part of the project, the old bowling pavilion now houses new accessible toilets and a cafe kiosk, which will sell drinks, snacks and ice lollies.