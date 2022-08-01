Brum. Our time has come…the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay arrives in the Proud Host City in one week’s time!

In just one week the Queen’s Baton will arrive in the Proud Host City of Birmingham for the final two days of its 294-day Commonwealth-wide journey.

On Wednesday 27 July, the Baton will begin its visit, taking in all ten of the city’s Parliamentary constituencies and will be carried by hundreds of local community heroes who will take on the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be Batonbearers.

People in all of the city’s neighbourhoods will only be a short distance from a part of the route and are being warmly welcomed to check out the schedule (detailed below) and plan where they want to cheer the Baton as it makes its way through Birmingham.

There will be a location not too far away from where everyone lives or works, so people are encouraged to support their most local Batonbearers or use public transport or active travel options wherever possible to view this historic journey.

Arriving in Birmingham on Wednesday 27 July, the Baton will begin its tour of the city at the Botanical Gardens, which opened in 1832 and remains one of the city’s biggest attractions to this day. As a stunning backdrop to kick off proceedings, the venue will showcase species/flowers from all Commonwealth countries/nations.

It will then take in several parks and open spaces as well as locations such as the iconic Old Joe clocktower at the University of Birmingham (the Games Venue for Squash and Hockey), Sarehole Mill (which inspired the literary works of Tolkien), Birmingham City FC’s St Andrew’s stadium and the Balti Triangle (home to Birmingham’s signature curry dish).

During the stops at parks there will be special community celebrations including at Cotteridge Park (9am to 1pm), Swanshurst Park (11am to 3pm) and Small Heath Park (2pm to 5pm), with all welcome to attend.

Later on during the first day in Birmingham, it will arrive at the Gay Village (where drag queens and Chinese dragons will be amongst the welcoming committee) and Gas Street Basin (where Dragonboats with drummers will follow the Baton down the Canal), before a journey down Broad Street aboard the West Midlands Metro, before ending the day in the heart of the city centre in Victoria Square – where a “homecoming” celebration event, open to the public, will be staged that evening from 5pm-9pm.

The following morning, Thursday 28 July, will see the final day of the relay start at Birmingham Children’s Hospital (celebrating the efforts of the NHS locally, and giving young patients a chance to see the Baton as it makes its way through wards and corridors).

It will then weave its way through a number of neighbourhoods taking in more parks and open spaces as well as the likes of the Jewellery Quarter (where the efforts of those behind the creation of the Baton and the Games medals will be recognised).

Later on it will pass landmarks including Handsworth Library and the Nishkam Centre on the Soho Road, Sutton Coldfield town centre, a community celebration at Pype Hayes Park (due to run from 11am to 3pm) and Aston Villa FC’s home Villa Park (where the Relay will go up and down the iconic Holte End steps).

The long journey then ends at Aston Hall – which will be the scene of a family fun event from 12pm to 4pm featuring historical interpreters, including King Charles I and Queen Victoria (in costume) along with an opportunity to have a go at a diverse range of activities including lawn bowls, jousting, welly tossing, egg and spoon races, archery, and crafting.

The Baton will then be taken into the Alexander Stadium that evening as part of the Opening Ceremony for the Games.

During the ceremony, the Baton will be opened – and The Queen’s personal message to the Commonwealth, inserted when the relay began at Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021, then read out.

Cllr Ian Ward, Leader of Birmingham City Council, said: “The four-and-a-half years of planning and preparation for Birmingham 2022, the biggest event to ever be staged in our great city’s history, are now turning into reality.

“The Commonwealth Games are well and truly upon us – and the Queen’s Baton Relay coming to our city is the moment for everyone, wherever they are in Birmingham to get the party and the celebrations started.

“There are so many wonderful locations from which to enjoy this special occasion and cheer on the many inspirational Batonbearers, who have done so much for our city. I can’t wait to see these two days unfold across Birmingham, demonstrating how bold and welcoming we really are.”

The Birmingham Baton route has been shaped following a year of planning and preparation including engagement with all political groups on the city council and West Midlands Police.

Also involved was the council’s own Commonwealth Games and Physical Activity Overview and Scrutiny Committee, whose then-Chair Cllr Mariam Khan played a key role in suggesting ways in which the emerging proposals could be refined to ensure more communities and groups were represented via the final route taken by the relay.

To ensure the safe and smooth journey of the Baton and Batonbearers through the city, some local roads will be closed for a brief amount time. The earliest roads will be closed from to accommodate the start of the travelling event, will be 8am, and the latest time to accommodate the end of the event, will be 7pm on day one and 3:30pm on day two.

It is expected that roads on the route will be closed for no longer than two hours and most likely will reopen after 30 minutes. The stewards on the ground on the day will work safely and quickly to get roads reopen as soon as the convoy passes through.

Temporary parking suspensions will be place in some key locations to allow the convoy to arrive and depart safely. There will be advanced warning signs well in advance of the day to advise drivers through the area.

Please be aware there may also be some changes to local bus services on this day. Please check before travelling with the relevant bus operator.

For more information on the Birmingham route, please visit: https://www.bebirmingham.co.uk/batonroute

For further details on the Queen’s Baton Relay’s Commonwealth-wide journey, visit www.birmingham2022.com/qbr

Background notes

The schedule for the Baton’s visit to Birmingham is on the following pages (please note timings are subject to change on the day and that celebration events at various sites may run before and after the time the actual Baton is at that location).

Wednesday 27 July 2022

Time Location

8:00am to 8:12am Botanical Gardens

8:22am to 8:34am University of Birmingham (clock tower)

8:58am to 9:08am Victoria Common

9:34am to 9:39am Rowheath Pavilion

10:17am to 10:32am Cotteridge Park

11:37am to 11:57am Kings Heath Park

1:01pm to 1:22pm Swanshurst Park

1:37pm to 1:47pm Sarehole Mill Museum

2:16pm to 2:42pm Bordesley Recreation Ground

2:47pm to 2:55pm Adderley Park

3:23pm to 3:28pm St Basils Milner Court

3:28pm to 3:33pm Kingston Hill Local Park

3:40pm to 3:45pm Birmingham City Football Club

3:45pm to 3:50pm Balti Triangle – Clifton Hill Primary School

4:04pm to 4:43pm Small Heath Park

4:52pm to 5:25pm Hurst Street

5:30pm to 5:32pm Batonbearer Mural (Navigation Street)

5:40pm to 5:45pm Mailbox

5:45pm to 5:58pm Gas Street Basin

6:08pm to 6:18pm Brindleyplace

6:28pm to 6:38pm Centenary Square

6:45pm to 8:00pm Victoria Square







Thursday 28 July 2022

Time Location

7:40am to 8:00am Birmingham Children’s Hospital

8:00am to 8:08am Aston University Campus

8:17am to 8:22am St Paul’s Church

8:39am to 8:44am Jewellery Quarter

9:00am to 9:10am Handsworth Library

9:10am to 9:20am Nishkam Centre, Soho Road

9:24am to 9:29am Georges Park

9:49am to 10:20am Perry Hall Park

11:16am to 12:05pm Sutton Town Centre

12:05pm to 12:30pm New Hall Valley Country Park

12:25pm to 12:40pm Pype Hayes Park

1:11pm to 1:32pm Aston Villa Football Club

1:32pm to 2:37pm Aston Hall







*Route and times correct as of 4 July 2022

About the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay

Birmingham 2022 is hosting the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay – a journey which brings together and celebrates communities in every corner of the Commonwealth ahead of Birmingham 2022.

The Relay began on 7 October 2021 and the Baton has now completed an epic journey across 71 Commonwealth nations and territories, having visited Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania, the Caribbean, and the Americas. The Queen’s Baton is now travelling the length and breadth of England for 25 days, before the Relay officially ends at the Opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games on 28 July 2022.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a Games tradition that celebrates, connects and excites communities from across Commonwealth during the build up to the Games. This collective journey will ignite hope, solidarity and collaboration for the next generation, with these stories leaving us all inspired to take on the challenges that matter most to us.

For more information, visit birmingham2022.com/qbr

The Queen’s Baton

The Queen’s Baton for Birmingham 2022 was created in a West Midlands collaboration that fused art, technology and science. Made from copper, aluminium and steel, the Baton also features a platinum strand in homage to The Queen in her Platinum Jubilee year. It is also equipped with cutting-edge technology; 360-degree camera, heart rate monitor, atmospheric sensors and LED lighting.

About the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will be held from 28 July until 8 August 2022, will be a once in a lifetime opportunity to put the city, the region, and its people on the global stage.

The Games is already proving to be a catalyst for transformation across the West Midlands, attracting new investment and funding, creating jobs and apprenticeships for local people and new opportunities for local businesses, as well as accelerating projects that will ensure the region is ready to host a fantastic sports and cultural celebration.

Birmingham 2022 will be the Games for everyone, bringing people together from across Birmingham and the region, to provide a warm welcome to millions of visitors during the summer of 2022.