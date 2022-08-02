Further success for maritime training programme for young people

More than 80 per cent of participants who completed the latest ‘Maritime Futures’ training programme have gained employment within the maritime sector.

More than 80 per cent of participants who completed the latest ‘Maritime Futures’ training programme have gained employment within the maritime sector.

The fourth Maritime Futures cohort has seen 11 young people, aged between 16 and 25 complete the course, with nine securing employment by the end of the course. The group was presented with their certificates by Councillor Rob Pritchard, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Culture.

To date, the course designed to give young people the qualifications they need to enter a career in the seafaring industry has achieved a success rate of more than 75 per cent.

Delivered by East Coast Maritime Training, on behalf of Hull Maritime, the three-week intensive course is designed to support those who are looking to start their career in the fishing industry or other offshore sectors.

The ‘Maritime Futures’ programme will offer 100 young people aged 16-25 and the unemployed the chance to complete the recognised training with the aim of 75 per cent of those going on to secure employment within 12 months of completion.

Councillor Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “This is fantastic news for the people who’ve been successful in the training, and I wish them all the very best for their future career. I’m a dad myself, so helping give Hull’s young people the very best possible start in life is close to my heart.

“Huge congratulations also to the Hull Maritime project. This part of their work provides young people in Hull with the qualifications needed to start a career at sea as well as supporting them in applying for permanent jobs in the marine sector. This is a meaningful and practical way of connecting Hull’s young people with our maritime heritage.”

Trinity House Maritime Charity (London) are the main funders of Maritime Futures.

Captain Ian McNaught, Deputy Master of Trinity House, said: “It is satisfying to see that the grant from Trinity House’s Maritime Charity—with funds provided by the Department for Transport—continues to provide young people in Hull with both the qualifications to start and the support to pursue a career in the maritime sector.

“Congratulations to the young trainees passing through the programme; I wish you all long and happy careers in the maritime sector.”

One participant who successfully completed the course, Charlotte Barlow, said: “I think this course has given me the many useful skills and qualifications that will prepare me to work in the maritime industry.”

The accredited course provides vocational training alongside first-hand knowledge from former trawlermen, offering students a real insight to working in these industries. As well as hands-on skills, trainees also learn about all aspects of the current fishing industry, with 12 separate certificates being awarded to successful candidates. A partnership with the University of Hull Maritime Studies Department gives a historical context of the city.

Modules include mandatory safety training in firefighting, first aid, sea survival and health & safety along with engineering, radio procedures, watch keeping and navigation, supplemented with life skills, teamwork, and forward planning. The course includes a day of raft building at the nearby Kelsey Gardens to underpin the knowledge learnt on the sea survival, seamanship, and stability courses.

Applications are now being taken for the next course, which starts on 12 September 2022.

Visit maritimehull.co.uk for more information and how to apply.