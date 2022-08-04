Don’t lose your voice – Dorset Council news

Households in the Dorset Council area are being asked to look out for an email asking residents to check whether the information on the electoral register is correct as part of the Annual Canvass for the Register of Elections.

Households, where there appears to have been no changes in residency, will start receiving emails from 3 August.

A response is required to the email even if the details in the email are still correct to www.householdresponse.com/Dorset

Log in securely by using details provided in the email, which will only come from elections@dorsetcouncil.gov.uk.

If there have been changes in your household, for example you have moved house, or someone in your household has reached 16 or 17 years, you can provide the information by visiting:

www.householdresponse.com/Dorset and log on using the security codes supplied on the email.

Around 15 August Canvass Forms (CF) will be sent out to properties where we have been unable to confirm all the residents. A response is required to this form and can be done in the following ways:-

householdresponse.com/Dorset and log on using the security codes supplied on the Form

and log on using the security codes supplied on the Form Complete the form supplied with the letter and return it to the address provided

Call 0800 197 9871 and supply the security code from the letter (mobile providers may charge for this service) – this service can only be used to confirm there are no changes to your information

to your information Text NOCHANGE followed by the security code on your letter to 80212 (mobile providers may charge for this service) – this service can only be used to confirm there are no changes to your information

Further Canvass Communication Forms (CCA) will be sent around 8 September to properties where we believe there are no changes to the registered electors, but we do not have email contact details.

Matt Prosser, Electoral Registration Officer at Dorset Council, said:

“It is really important that everyone who is entitled to vote is able to do so. I encourage residents to keep a look out for the email and also the letter coming to their household and advise of any changes as soon as possible.

“We have to carry out the annual canvass by law. Please consider responding online or by telephone wherever possible. As well as saving the council money by not having to send reminders, we will not need to arrange personal visits from appointed electoral canvassers to obtain the information.”

Matt continued: “Being able to vote gives you the chance to have a say on who represents you. Being registered to vote also helps people who want to apply for credit. The register is also used by credit agencies to confirm where someone lives when they apply for credit to counteract fraud.”

Each year, by law, councils conduct an annual canvass in order to update their electoral registers. This is to find out if there are any changes to the household so they can remove the details of people who no longer live there and invite new occupants to register individually. Any resident aged 18 or over can complete the form on behalf of their whole household.

If you have any questions, you can contact our elections team on 01305 838299.

Under Section 23 of the Representation of the Peoples Regulations 2001 it is a legal requirement to provide the information requested, and you can be fined up to £1,000 for not doing so.