Hospitality Students Impress Industry Leaders

Bridgwater & Taunton College (BTC) students studying Hospitality and Catering courses have impressed top employers during their industry work experience in Somerset and beyond.

All Hospitality and Catering students complete work experience as part of their training. Those on Level 1 and Level 2 courses spend time with local employers, while Level 3 students are encouraged to approach somewhere they aspire to work in the future. This can include using the College’s own contacts, such as the guest chefs who regularly lead service at the Quantock Restaurant throughout the year.

Depending upon course level, each student will spend one to three weeks with the employer, focussing on their particular area of interest. Placements ranged from butchery at the Newt in Somerset to front of house at the Hard Rock Hotel in London. One student had the opportunity to work closely with the Events Manager at the Castle Hotel, Taunton, also a former student of BTC.

The students spent time with prestigious employers including Hard Rock Hotel, London, the Newt in Somerset, Dobson & Parnell, Newcastle, Taunton School, Nathan Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, Rumwell Farm Shop, and the Augustus restaurant, Taunton. All were impressed with the students they met.

Simon Fennell, Front of house manager Hard Rock Hotel, London, said

Charlotte was fantastic! Both departments were impressed with her willingness to “get stuck in”. She’s a real credit to the College.

Alex Thomas General manager at the Ibis hotel, Bridgwater, said

It was honestly a pleasure having Tyler with us for his placement. He settled into the team well and we are delighted to be welcoming him to the Ibis family as an employed worker soon.

Hospitality Course Leader Rebecca Tomlinson said

We’re so proud of our students and have had some very impressive feedback from the employers they spent time with during their work experience. It’s so important that the training we provide at BTC matches employer needs from a cross-section of the hospitality sector. We ensure that our students know about the opportunities they have to get started on their career path in the sector, not just how to get a job. We do this by getting employers involved throughout the whole of our curriculum, including work experience where the students are able to use the knowledge and skills we have taught at our campus.

