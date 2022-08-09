Barnsley businesses benefit from the Future Proof Workforce programme

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted businesses everywhere. That’s why the Future Proof Workforce programme is supporting eligible small-to-medium-sized businesses to strengthen their operations and overcome challenges to improve workforce productivity.

The free support package offers an initial assessment to identify opportunities for your business and specialist support from a consultant. If you’d like to find out more, visit EnterprisingBarnsley.co.uk/FPW.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “The Future Proof Workforce programme has been helping businesses across the region, and it is great to see all the progress local businesses have made. The stories in these videos and the feedback they have received are fantastic, and I encourage all businesses to see if they’re eligible and get in touch.”

To encourage more businesses to find out more about the project, we’re sharing examples of how the support has already made a difference.

Jordan Garland, Director at Battery Dynamics, said: “Thanks to the Future Proof Workforce Programme, we have been able to support our team and target areas where training was necessary for our future success. Through the programme, we have improved our internal communications, which has helped us grow as a team and helped us adapt to changes in the market. We are grateful for the local support from Barnsley Council in helping us create more job opportunities through growth and ensuring high levels of staff retention.”

Find out more about the positive impacts for businesses and more about the project by watching the video below.

This project is one of seven Prioritised Recovery Projects, part of a £2 million economic investment funded by Barnsley Council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority. As part of Barnsley’s Economic Recovery Action Plan, these projects will help the local economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The programme aims to support people, businesses, traders, charities or community organisations to safeguard existing jobs while creating new jobs and business opportunities.