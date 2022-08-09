County Durham and Darlington – New next to me cots now available at County Durham and Darlington

New next to me cots are providing an improved experience and

easier access to babies following birth at Durham and Darlington

maternity wards.

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust has purchased

30 new cots from Croyde Medical – 15 at University Hospital of

North Durham (UHND) and 15 at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

Joanne Templeton UHND Postnatal Ward Manager, at County Durham

and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really pleased

with these new cots which are providing a better and safer

experience for mum and baby. We have 13 on the postnatal ward and

two on the labour ward at Durham.

“Every postnatal bed now has these new cots which allows for

improved handling of babies following delivery. The cot can easily

be moved to be right over the bed or next to it and is height

adjustable. This means it’s much easier for mum to be closer to

baby, you can see and touch baby at all times without having to get

up out of bed, baby can be changed in the cot at a height that

means you don’t have to stoop over and baby can sleep safely next

to you.

“We’re hugely grateful to our Trust Charity for providing the

£28,000 of funding to purchase these new cots and we are hoping to

be able to buy additional cots for the labour wards in the

future.”

New mum of two Marie Passmore from Spennymoor had her baby boy

at UHND on Thursday 28 July, she said: “This new style of cot is

much better and easier for me to use, especially as I had a

caesarean. I can easily move it right over the bed and I can see

him much better too, and the little basket is really handy to store

wipes, cotton pads and nappies.”

Pat Chambers, Charity Development Manager said: “We are

delighted to have been able to help with this investment to help

enhance patient care. We do rely on community support to enable us

to help our patients across County Durham and Darlington and you

can help support our charitable work as your NHS Charity with a

text donation. Simply text YOURNHS to 70480 to donate £5. Texts

cost £5 plus one standard rate message, or perhaps by organising a

fundraiser, please contact the team on 01325 743781 or

email cddft.charity@nhs.net.”















