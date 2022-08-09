Tuesday, August 9, 2022
County Durham and Darlington – New next to me cots now available at County Durham and Darlington

New next to me cots are providing an improved experience and
easier access to babies following birth at Durham and Darlington
maternity wards.

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust has purchased
30 new cots from Croyde Medical – 15 at University Hospital of
North Durham (UHND) and 15 at Darlington Memorial Hospital.

Staff with new cot

Joanne Templeton UHND Postnatal Ward Manager, at County Durham
and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really pleased
with these new cots which are providing a better and safer
experience for mum and baby. We have 13 on the postnatal ward and
two on the labour ward at Durham.

“Every postnatal bed now has these new cots which allows for
improved handling of babies following delivery. The cot can easily
be moved to be right over the bed or next to it and is height
adjustable. This means it’s much easier for mum to be closer to
baby, you can see and touch baby at all times without having to get
up out of bed, baby can be changed in the cot at a height that
means you don’t have to stoop over and baby can sleep safely next
to you.

“We’re hugely grateful to our Trust Charity for providing the
£28,000 of funding to purchase these new cots and we are hoping to
be able to buy additional cots for the labour wards in the
future.”

Mam and new cot 2

New mum of two Marie Passmore from Spennymoor had her baby boy
at UHND on Thursday 28 July, she said: “This new style of cot is
much better and easier for me to use, especially as I had a
caesarean. I can easily move it right over the bed and I can see
him much better too, and the little basket is really handy to store
wipes, cotton pads and nappies.”

Pat Chambers, Charity Development Manager said: “We are
delighted to have been able to help with this investment to help
enhance patient care. We do rely on community support to enable us
to help our patients across County Durham and Darlington and you
can help support our charitable work as your NHS Charity with a
text donation. Simply text YOURNHS to 70480 to donate £5. Texts
cost £5 plus one standard rate message, or perhaps by organising a
fundraiser, please contact the team on 01325 743781 or
email cddft.charity@nhs.net.”








