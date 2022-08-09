County Durham and Darlington – New next to me cots now available at County Durham and Darlington

Darlington25 mins agoCounty Durham and Darlington – New next to me cots now available at County Durham and DarlingtonBy Regional News EditorIn Darlington0 Post Views: 59 New next to me cots are providing an improved experience and easier access to babies following birth at Durham and Darlington maternity wards.County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust has purchased 30 new cots from Croyde Medical – 15 at University Hospital of North Durham (UHND) and 15 at Darlington Memorial Hospital.Joanne Templeton UHND Postnatal Ward Manager, at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are really pleased with these new cots which are providing a better and safer experience for mum and baby. We have 13 on the postnatal ward and two on the labour ward at Durham.“Every postnatal bed now has these new cots which allows for improved handling of babies following delivery. The cot can easily be moved to be right over the bed or next to it and is height adjustable. This means it’s much easier for mum to be closer to baby, you can see and touch baby at all times without having to get up out of bed, baby can be changed in the cot at a height that means you don’t have to stoop over and baby can sleep safely next to you.“We’re hugely grateful to our Trust Charity for providing the £28,000 of funding to purchase these new cots and we are hoping to be able to buy additional cots for the labour wards in the future.”New mum of two Marie Passmore from Spennymoor had her baby boy at UHND on Thursday 28 July, she said: “This new style of cot is much better and easier for me to use, especially as I had a caesarean. I can easily move it right over the bed and I can see him much better too, and the little basket is really handy to store wipes, cotton pads and nappies.”Pat Chambers, Charity Development Manager said: “We are delighted to have been able to help with this investment to help enhance patient care. We do rely on community support to enable us to help our patients across County Durham and Darlington and you can help support our charitable work as your NHS Charity with a text donation. Simply text YOURNHS to 70480 to donate £5. Texts cost £5 plus one standard rate message, or perhaps by organising a fundraiser, please contact the team on 01325 743781 or email cddft.charity@nhs.net.” Source link Show More Previous Post Barnsley businesses benefit from the Future Proof Workforce programme Next Post City Status Naming – Doncaster CouncilRelated Articles County Durham and Darlington – Mayor’s fundraising paints a lovely picture County Durham and Darlington – Launch of the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care Board (ICB) County Durham and Darlington – Temporary changes to support Orthopaedic patients with the best care and experience County Durham and Darlington – Hospital visiting restrictions to ease County Durham and Darlington – Our initial response to the Ockenden Report County Durham and Darlington – Please return your unwanted NHS medical and community equipment