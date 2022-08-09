Please watch out for bin fires

People are being asked to stay vigilant after four litter bins in parks were destroyed in one week after catching fire.

The latest fires were in two litter bins in Cowick Barton Playing Fields and Pinces Gardens at the weekend. The fire brigade attended both blazes.

There were also fires in Trews Weir and Ludwell Valley Park, as well as a blaze by the Exeter Canal which could easily have spread to nearby property and endangered wildlife.

It is not clear whether the bins were set on fire deliberately or caught fire after used barbecues or cigarette butts were placed in them.

However the City Council, who maintain the bins, has asked people to remain vigilant during the spell of hot and dry weather and report any suspicious activity.

A spokesman for the Council said: “People will be enjoying the hot spell and getting out and about in our parks. If anyone is having a barbecue we would ask them to follow fire brigade advice and ensure that that barbecues are not placed directly on the grass but on a hard surface, as everything is so dry at the moment and there is a high fire risk.

“We would ask that people take their disposable barbecues home with them and dispose of them in the normal way once they have cooled down. Cigarette butts also need to be properly stubbed out before being put in the bins.”

Advice on barbecues is available from the Fire Service at https://www.dsfire.gov.uk/safety/outdoors/barbecues