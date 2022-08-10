International Space Station runs code written by Sandwell College students

T-Level Computing students have been celebrating after finding out that computer code they wrote was run onboard the International Space Station earlier this year.

At the start of the year, learners had the opportunity to attend a series of tailored workshops and masterclasses to hone their coding and electronics skills at the College’s high-tech Fab Lab. As part of this, they built and designed their own custom programs and were able submit them as part of the Mission Zero Challenge to run on the ISS.

Ben Haddock, Emerging Technologies Demonstrator at Fab Lab, said “It was a real pleasure to work with students on this project – and they produced some incredibly impressive code. At Fab Lab, we have always been encouraging students to reach for the stars – and I couldn’t think of a better example that encapsulates their achievements”