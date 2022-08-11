By-Election for Sherbourne Ward to take place on 22 September – Coventry City Council

Coventry City Council has received a request for a by-election to take place following the sad death of Councillor Seamus Walsh in July.

When a request is received the Returning Officer is bound by law to hold the election within 35 days of receiving a notice from two electors in accordance with the Local Government Act 1972.

The by-election for Sherbourne Ward will be held on Thursday 22 September 2022. The Notice of Election will be published on Wednesday 17 August when the nomination period will start. The last date for candidates to submit nomination is 4pm on Thursday 25 August, after this date a list of candidates will be available on our website.

Electors who are currently registered will receive a poll card after 20 August, and anyone who is not registered have until midnight on 6 September to register. The deadline to apply for a postal vote if an elector does not already have one and would like one for 22 September as they are not able to attend the polling station they have until 5pm on 7 September to apply.

Find more information about the by-election.