Local hospitals ask people to use health services wisely this upcoming bank holiday

On Monday 29 August, many local practices and pharmacies will reduce their opening times, with a select few remaining open during this period. As such, medical and clinical staff at the Trust are asking local people to collect any repeat prescriptions they need ahead of time, ensuring a safe and healthy bank holiday weekend.

Throughout the summer months, both Doncaster Royal Infirmary and Bassetlaw Hospital have seen an increasing number of patients, as well as additional pressures related to COVID-19. Health professionals at the Trust are asking that local people only attend if they need urgent care and treatment, and to seek alternatives if it is not an emergency.

Dr Tim Noble, Executive Medical Director and Respiratory Consultant at the Trust, said: “Although it is still a few weeks away, we understand that many will be making plans and arrangements for the extended weekend at the end of the month. We’re asking local people to make their health part of these preparations – collecting their prescription medicines as needed, as well as understanding what services are available should they, or a family member, become ill or injured.

“Please remember to only use the Emergency Department when it’s just that – an emergency. However, if you do feel ill during this time, you can still seek advice by calling NHS 111, booking an appointment at the Doncaster Same Day Health Centre and if it’s really urgent, calling 999.”

Here are some tips to help you choose health services wisely: