Summer of family-friendly fun in Country Parks

Date published: 11th August 2022

Throughout August, Holt Country Park and Pretty Corner Woods have some great events still to come for all the family.

These events include sessions to work with rangers, the chance to build your own bird boxes, take a self-led trail, have a go at arts and crafts and additional fun days.

We have already enjoyed several events across our Green Flag Sites, but we still have many more to come.

Here is a list of the Country Park events still to come this summer:

Summer Self-led Trails – Wildlife Detective Trail August 8-12 at Holt Country Park

Trail available for a week

Collect a sheet from Hetty’s House for £2

Proceed at your own pace

No booking required

Wildlife Babies Toddler Trail – Tuesday, 16, August at Pretty Corner Woods/Playing Field

A short trail around the woods to learn about our wildlife babies, before settling down with your picnic to listen to our storyteller, before having fun with arts and crafts.

Suitable for children +2 years

10am to 12pm

£3.50 per child

Adults must accompany children

Pre-booking is required at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/book

Family Muddy Boots – Wednesday, 17, August at Holt Country Park

Work with rangers on different management projects, including wildlife surveys, practical management projects, site improvements and more

Suitable for all ages

10:15am to 11:45am

Free for all

Pre-booking is required at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/book

Family Muddy Boots – Thursday, 18, August at Pretty Corner Woods

Work with rangers on different management projects, including wildlife surveys, practical management projects, site improvements and more

Suitable for all ages

10:15am to 11:45am

Free for all

Pre-booking is required at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/book

Woodland Activity Day – Tuesday, 23, August at Holt Country Park

Woods fun day with activities in the woods, including survival skills, den building, wildlife identification, mini beast hunting, orienteering, crafts, games and more

Suitable for children aged 7 to 12

£15 per child

Pre-booking is required at www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/book

Summer Self-led Trails – Spindly Spiders and Beautiful Beetle Trail, August 22-26 at Holt Country Park

Trail available for a week

Collect a sheet from Hetty’s House for £2

Proceed at your own pace

No booking required

Make Your Own Bird or Bat Box – Tuesday, 30 August at Holt Country Park

Find a ranger and make your own bat or bird box to take home (equipment and instructions provided)

An opportunity to make a leaf print and take away some bird and bat themed colouring

9am to 12pm

Suitable for all ages

£8 per person

First come, first serve

We would love to see as many children and families attend as possible, learn about the wildlife in our Country Parks and enjoy a great day out.

Colin Brown, Leisure and Locality Services Manager, North Norfolk District Council, said:

“This summer, we still have a large number of events for all of the family to enjoy – the Ranger has a lot of exciting things planned, from trails to workshops. There’s something for everyone. We look forward to seeing you all there”.

Find out more about our Green Flag Award winning Country Parks.