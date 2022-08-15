On-Street Parking Enforcement – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

For a number of years Mole Valley District Council (MVDC), along with all other Districts and Boroughs, have carried out on-street parking enforcement on behalf of Surrey County Council. From April 2023, the County Council will be taking that responsibility back in house and MVDC Civil Enforcement Officers will no longer be enforcing on-street, but will continue to do so within our car parks.

MVDC Cabinet Member with responsibility for Sustainable Economy and Security, Councillor Clayton Wellman said: “We will continue to carry out our on-street duties until the end of March next year and have asked for the opportunity to work closely with the County Council to ensure a smooth transition of this activity in the interests of the residents of Mole Valley.”