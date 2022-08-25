Improvement works to take place at library during five-week closure

Facilities will be improved for customers at Tewkesbury Library while it is closed for five weeks next month.

Work on an internal refurbishment at the library will be taking place from Monday 12 September until Saturday 15 October, with the library reopening on Monday 17 October.

A new Innovation Lab is being launched at the library on 12 September and this will remain open while the library is closed.

The improvements will include:

A new community area that can be used for talks, performances, events and hire, to include a projector and speakers

Redecoration of the library space

New furniture for adults’ and children’s areas, including a range of seating and additional shelving

New signage throughout to help with accessibility

A Tewkesbury town feel to the decoration used in the library

The library team has engaged closely with the local community and school pupils to deliver these improvements.

To ensure the public can still access books during the closure, there will be three collection times a week for reservations at Tewkesbury Library in the Foyer:

Wednesdays 14, 21 and 28 September and Wednesdays 5 and 12 October from 10am to 12pm

Fridays 16, 23 and 30 September and Fridays 7 and 14 October from 1pm to 3pm

Saturdays 17 and 24 September and Saturdays 1 and 8 October from 10am to 12pm

Pop-up libraries will also be held at various locations in the Tewkesbury area during the closure, where members of the public can choose books, join the library and request specific titles or genres for the next pop-up.

Information will also be available about online services and the changes under way at the library. You can find details of the times and locations of the pop-ups here or call Tewkesbury Library on 01684 293086.

Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member for libraries, said: “I would like to thank customers of Tewkesbury Library for their patience while it is closed. A wide range of improvements will be made during this time, including a new community area, furniture and signs, which will benefit everyone and help to increase use of the library.”

Cllr Cate Cody, local county councillor for Tewkesbury, said: “I’m pleased these improvements are being made to the library as they will be of great benefit to everyone in the community. I hope people will make use of the pop-up events to access stock while the library is closed and I’m grateful to everyone for their patience during the closure.”