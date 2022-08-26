Transgender Remembrance Day Art and Poetry Competition

As part of CNTW’s partnership with Northumberland Pride on the Road, the Trust’s LGBT+ Staff Network would like to invite you to take part in an Art and Poetry competition to mark Transgender Remembrance Day.

Everyone is welcome to enter.

The aim is to show that transgender people are more than their gender identity, and to commemorate the transgender and non-binary lives which have been lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.

The themes of the competition are

The impact of transphobia , and

, and What it means to be transgender

Entries, in the form of poetry or photos of art pieces, can be sent to LGBT@cntw.nhs.uk.

Selected art pieces will be displayed at the Pride on the Road event in Hexham on the 20th November, when Transgender Remembrance Day is observed.

The top 10 art pieces and poems will be published here on the CNTW Staff Intranet (and elsewhere such as social media, with entrants’ permission).

The winning poem will be read before the Transgender Remembrance Day vigil on the 20th November in Hexham. (Read either by the writer, or by a member of CNTW’s LGBT+ Staff Network.)

The closing date for all entries is Monday 7th November.

(Please contact LGBT@cntw.nhs.uk if you have any questions about the competition.)

Pride on the Road: music and drag

Free tickets at northumberlandpride.org.uk