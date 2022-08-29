Charity ball to take place in October in support of the ‘Serenity Appeal’

Known as the ‘Serenity Ball’, the black-tie event will take place on Friday 14 October at Ye Olde Bell Hotel in Retford, with all money raised to be put towards the appeal of the same name.

The hospital charity, which supports Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Bassetlaw Hospital and Montagu Hospital, launched the ‘Serenity Appeal’ in February of this year to make major enhancements and improvements to its bereavement services within maternity.

Healthcare professionals at the Trust are hoping to raise £150,000, money which will fund a dedicated bereavement suite at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, a mobile ultrasound scanner for the Early Pregnancy Unit EPAU) at Bassetlaw Hospital and refurbishments to two counselling rooms for services across both sites.

As the namesake and centrepiece of the appeal, the ‘Serenity Suite’ will be a designated space at Doncaster Royal Infirmary for families to stay if they have experienced a bereavement, allowing them to spend time with, and mourn, the loss of their new-born. It will be a self-contained and sound-proofed environment, equipped with a kitchen and bathroom, as well as having soft furnishings and lightings, all of which, it is hoped, will help support families during a highly sensitive time.

To-date the charity has raised just under £60,000 with the kind support of the local residents and organisations, and any donations made on the night will also go towards helping the charity reach its £150,000 target.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “This event promises to be a night to remember with fantastic food, entertainment and an auction with a range of unique and one-off prizes.

“With the overwhelmingly kind support of our communities, we have raised a staggering amount so far towards our ambitious target of £150,000. On behalf of everyone at the Trust, I want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has supported us to get this far. The funds we raise on the evening will be a major contribution to helping to bring us one step closer to make these important changes to our bereavement services for maternity a reality.

“If you’re interested in attending and supporting this profoundly worthwhile cause, please do so and help us go above and beyond for our local communities.”

The Serenity Ball will take place towards the end of Baby Loss Awareness Week (9 to 15 October). Colleagues from the Trust will be visiting locations across the community throughout the week to raise awareness of baby loss, remembering the lives of the babies lost too soon, whilst raising awareness of how the Trust is working hard to improve bereavement and providing our families with the gold standard service they truly deserve.

Tickets for the evening, which starts at 7pm, cost £65 each or £650 for tables of 10 and includes a welcome drink on arrival and three-course-meal. For more information and to book visit www.dbthcharity.co.uk/serenity-appeal-ball/

The charity has also set a range of sponsorship packages ranging from £5,000 for the headline sponsor to £150 to sponsor an advert for the event brochure for local businesses to support.

Sponsors will enable the charity to deliver an event to remember for all those who attend, but most importantly enabling more or all of the money raised on the evening used to support more local families going through the heart-breaking experience of baby loss through The Serenity Appeal.