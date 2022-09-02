Applications are now open for primary and secondary school places in September 2023

Parents and carers can now apply for their child’s preferred primary and secondary school choices on our online portal, used by 98% of families applying last year.

Applying online for your child’s school place for September 2023 is quick and easy, with our system helping parents and carers by:

Checking applications for errors.

Sending you an email confirming that your application has been received.

Allowing you to find out your child’s school place online and by email on Offer Day, which is quicker than by post.

Open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all you need to create an account and apply online is an email address. Parents and carers who have used the portal previously may notice it has a new look this year.

The portal no longer supports Internet Explorer, so we would ask parents and carers to use Google Chrome or other up-to-date browsers.

The closing dates for submitting your applications are:

31 October for secondary school places.

15 January for primary school places.

Before submitting your choices, please double-check your application information. If you’re planning on moving house before your child starts at their new school, please put your address at the closing date for applications.

If your details change before the academic year starts, you can let us know so we can update our records and prevent any inappropriate school places from being allocated.

Councillor Trevor Cave, Cabinet Spokesperson for Children’s Services, said: “It may feel a long way off, but choosing which schools to apply for is one of the most exciting and important decisions a family can make.

“We want our children and young people to aim high and achieve their full potential. This is why we were delighted to see 93.9 per cent of children receiving an offer from their first-choice school this year.

“There is lots of useful information on our website to help you make an informed decision for your child, so please apply online, apply on time and choose three preferences.”

More information about the process, including a full list of schools in your area, is available on our website. We will also send out leaflets to primary schools and nurseries in Barnsley during the first week of the academic year.

Remember, our admissions team are here to help you with your applications. You can contact them if you have any questions or problems with the online portal by emailing admissions@barnsley.gov.uk.