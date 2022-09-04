Have you seen these signs? Do you know what they mean?





If you’re out and about in certain parts of Devon you might have noticed some ‘Animal Disease Control Zone’ signs on our roadsides.

They are there because there are some cases of bird flu currently in Devon, and the government’s Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) requested that a protection zone be set up around outbreak areas so that people living in or visiting the area can take extra care to help reduce the risk of it spreading.

The risk to public health is very low as it is not an airborne disease, however, it is really important that you do not touch or pick up any dead or visibly sick birds that you find.

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds, such as gulls or birds of prey, you should report them to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77.

Full guidance is available on the government website.