ESNEFT joins the nation’s mourning

At this very sad time East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust joins the nation’s mourning for Her Majesty The Queen.

Chief Executive Nick Hulme said: “We are all immensely saddened by the news Her Majesty The Queen has died. Many long-standing colleagues at Colchester Hospital remember with great pride the day Her Majesty The Queen opened the hospital in May 1985.

“Her Majesty The Queen dedicated her life to public service and her kindness, compassion and sense of duty is an inspiration to us all.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the Royal Family”.

