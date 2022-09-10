Information regarding the Reading of the West Yorkshire Proclamation

Following the death of our late Sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II, the formal West Yorkshire Proclamation of King Charles III will take place on Sunday 11 th September at 12:45 at Leeds Civic Hall.

The High Sheriff will be accompanied by the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP and Lord Lieutenant in proclaiming the reign of King Charles III in a historic moment for Leeds and West Yorkshire. Flags at all Leeds City Council civic buildings will be raised to full mast to mark the occasion. Following the proclamations flags will be re-lowered to half-mast where they will remain for the duration of the period of national mourning.

The short historic service will be live streamed on Leeds City Council’s YouTube channel for people who are unable to attend. Attendees will have the chance to sign the book of condolence after the service.

-Ends-