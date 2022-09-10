Message of Condolence from the Chairman of MVDC – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Councillor Paul Potter, the Chairman of Mole Valley District Council, said: “We’re deeply saddened at the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this difficult time.

Her Majesty The Queen was a charismatic and inspirational figure who served this nation for decades. We’re all mourning her while remembering the incredible things she did for our country. The flag above the council offices is flying at half-mast as a mark of respect.

We will be updating our residents regarding national protocol and how Mole Valley will be commemorating Her Majesty The Queen as these are confirmed.”