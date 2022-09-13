Individuals and families leave tributes in our Book of Condolence





A steady stream of individuals and families have been signing the Book of Condolence at County Hall, Exeter.

Paused this afternoon to allow for the proclamation of our new Monarch, the Book of Condolence will be open again from tomorrow morning.

The Book of Condolence at County Hall will remain open to the public tomorrow, (Monday 12 September), through to Sunday 18 September, between 9am and 5pm.

The book will be closed on Monday 19 September, to mark the day of the state funeral, and will reopen for a further day on Tuesday 20 September.

Devon’s District Councils also have Books of Condolence for people to leave written tributes to Her late Majesty. The opening times and locations for those Books of Condolence are available on the individual Council websites.