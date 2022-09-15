Queen’s funeral to be screened in city centre – Coventry City Council

The funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be screened live in Coventry city centre on Monday (19 September).

A large screen is to be set up in University Square – between the Cathedral steps and Coventry University – to help people watch the 11am service and pay their respects.

The event, which will be organised in partnership with Coventry Cathedral and Coventry University, will show live television coverage of events from 10am-2pm.

Some seating will be available, but people can also bring their own if they wish. People can also bring food and drink to the event.

Anyone attending should dress appropriately for the weather and think of others and not bring golf umbrellas if it is raining to ensure views are not obscured.

The Cathedral Ruins will also be open from 8am-6pm for those who wish to lay floral tributes, and the Cathedral will be open for reflection and prayer, and for people to sign Books of Condolence.

Councillor George Duggins, Leader of Coventry City Council, said: “We know thousands in our city will be watching individually from their own homes, but others will want to come together as a city and a community, to share this historic moment with family, friends and neighbours and pay their respects to a beloved Sovereign.”

The Lord Mayor of Coventry, Cllr Kevin Maton, added: “The Queen visited Coventry many times over the years, and she was always greeted warmly by the people of our city. Since her death, I know many have felt a great sense of loss which is why it is right we offer the opportunity for people to come together to mark this occasion.”

On Monday, The Queen’s coffin will leave The Palace of Westminster and be taken in Procession to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place.

There will be a national two-minute silence held at midday, and after the service the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service. Later that evening, there will be a private service with senior members of the Royal Family.

The Queen will then be laid to rest at St. George’s Chapel, which is also the resting place of her parents, her sister Princess Margaret and her beloved Prince Philip.