Home | North Walsham Market Place improvement works

Date published: 20th September 2022

As works to improve North Walsham Market Place and town centre progress, North Norfolk District Council can confirm the car parking arrangements in the town are as follows during the period of work:

Bank Loke car park will be open every day (with usual charges applied) except Thursdays when it accommodates the town’s weekly market.

New Road car park will be open every day (with usual charges applied), where there are refurbished toilets to support the new travel hub, with buses removed from the Market Place and to relieve congestion between the post office and Lidl’s.

Vicarage Street car park will be open with free parking from Monday 12th September. From January new public toilets including Changing Places facilities will be built on the site of the existing dated toilets.

Mundesley Road car park will provide free two-hour parking throughout the period of the Market Place works, following a three-week closure to improve the surface, from Monday 19th September.

For town centre workers and long stay users, there is a new free public car park at Hornbeam Road (NR28 0FX), which is a 10-minute walk from the town centre.

Once the works are complete the free 30-minute spaces, historically accommodated in the Market Place will be provided for 60 minutes on parts of the Bank Loke and Vicarage Street car parks.

Four Blue Badge parking spaces are to be retained in the Market Place as part of the improvement plans, which create a safer and more attractive town centre environment for residents and visitors.

Cllr Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for Sustainable Growth, said:

“We appreciate everybody’s patience while these major works are carried out in North Walsham. Once completed, the town centre will be significantly improved and an even more welcoming place for visitors to enjoy and residents to be proud of.”