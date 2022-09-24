Kate Burton, Matthew Rhys, and the return of our New York showcase « #RWCMD

Our acting grads were back in the heart of New York’s theatreland last week, performing their showcase off-Broadway for our friends and RWCMD Fellows Kate Burton, Matthew Rhys, and other industry guests.

‘I have seen many showcases and RWCMD presented one of the best I have seen; poignant, funny, beautifully acted and sung,’ said Kate Burton, who is also a Professor of theatre practice in acting at USC School of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles. ‘It was a tribute to this sterling programme and to the future of these wonderful performers in the entertainment industry in the US and the UK.’

‘This New York Showcase is a special moment for us at Royal Welsh College,’ said Jonathan Munby, Director of Drama Performance. ‘In this emotional week, as the world pays respect to our late Monarch, it feels especially important to be able to be here in person, sharing live performance and the humanity of the arts.’

Recent American and Canadian acting and musical theatre graduates performed in front of Emmy and Tony award nominee Kate Burton, and Emmy award winner Matthew Rhys.

After meeting the actors and watching the showcase, Matthew tweeted about their ‘overwhelming talent’:

An overwhelming of talent at the Romulus Linney courts yard theatre tonight, NYC. Had a true privilege in watching this incredible emerging talent from @RWCMD stamp their feet firmly announcing their arrival. Magnificent Showcase…. pic.twitter.com/KFhDFLYTix — Matthew Rhys (@MatthewRhys) September 12, 2022

The showcase, which acts as a springboard into the industry, also included agents, casting directors, managers and key friends and influencers of the College.

‘It’s a privilege to be able to bring our students work to Signature Theatre and to share their talent with the US artistic community,’ continued Jonathan.

‘The RWCMD Showcase is always a highlight in the industry calendar in the UK, and one of the best attended in the sector. This year saw 100% interest from agents for our students. The performers on stage showcase the diversity and skill of those we train, and represent the international breadth and range of the RWCMD programme.’

After a two year break due to Covid. the annual showcase was held at The Signature Theatre, 42nd St, New York.

Find out more about acting courses at RWCMD here.

Photos: Paula Lobo



Related stories