Pioneering cameras that catch drivers on their phone to be trialled in Devon & Cornwall

Acusensus vehicle

A ground-breaking camera system which uses AI to catch drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel is being trialled in Devon and Cornwall.

The technology, which can also detect whether drivers are wearing a seatbelt, is being rolled out on select routes across the two counties over the next two months.

The trial is being funded by the Vision Zero South West road safety partnership