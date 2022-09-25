Government promises £500m to address delayed discharges from hospital this winter

Cornwall Council welcomes the announcement from the Health and Social Care Secretary yesterday that an extra £500m will be given to the health and social care systems for winter pressures, specifically to tackle hospital discharges.

Cornwall Council Cabinet member for adults and public health Andy Virr said: “This is a much-needed step in the right direction and will help make sure residents are able to access care in their communities and avoid a stay in hospital wherever possible.

“With only two months until winter hits us we need this money to come directly to the council so that we can urgently commission services that tackle those immediate issues we are facing. It is also imperative that we can spend the money on what we know Cornwall needs and that it is not ringfenced for a specific service or issue.

“We continue to work with partners across the system to keep our system moving but we still face significant issues with our workforce. We would encourage government to urgently consider policies that would expand our social care workforce capacity so that we in turn can expand the care that is available to our residents.

“We have been facing some significant system pressures in recent times and it is heartening to hear that this is just the first step, with more funding for social care promised by government over the next few years. However, it is imperative that we know now how much this will be and when it will be allocated so that we can put the right plan in place for Cornwall.

“I would urge anyone who is thinking about a career in Cornwall’s care sector to visit our Proud To Care Cornwall website to find out more about the roles available.”