Track of the Week: Kelela

For this week’s Track of the Week, we’re spotlighting Kelela’s new song, ‘Washed Away’. Each week we will be sharing a track, album or mix which deserves your attention. Tune in below.

<a target="_blank" href="https://kelela.bandcamp.com/album/washed-away" rel="noopener">Washed Away by Kelela</a>

Kelela has returned with a brand new track, ‘Washed Away’. The first new offering from the singer in five years, the track is an ambient cut produced by Yo van Lenz. Speaking about the new track, which was released via Warp Records, Kelela explains: “I specifically want to speak to marginalized Black folk and highlight the work we do to find renewal in a world that’s built to make us feel inadequate. This song is the soundtrack to the relief we find after going inward.”

‘Washed Away’ arrived with its own striking visual that was directed by Yasser Abubeker and shot in Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression. Watch below.

