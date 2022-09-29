Awards success for county council apprentices

Scarlett Johnson, who works in the legal services area, and Katie Long, who works at Northway Pre-school Playgroup in Tewkesbury and is supported by the county council’s adult education apprenticeship team, were both named Outstanding Apprentice of the Year in their categories.

Scarlett won the award in the Business, Administrative and Financial Services category while Katie picked up the award in the Public Services and Education category.

They fought off competition from finalists from around the county at the ceremony on 22 September, held at Kingsholm.

Taya Peacey, a county council apprentice with trading standards, was also named a finalist in the Public Services and Education category, recognising her hard work and achievements.

Scarlett joined the county council after finishing her law degree and has been given guidance and support throughout the apprenticeship process, enabling her to use her skills to make a positive impact.

She started off as a legal assistant but was soon promoted to a senior legal assistant. Scarlett was eventually appointed as a legal executive, focusing on child protection law, where she strives to provide quality legal work for children who need it.

Scarlett said: “I’m really thrilled to have won this award and would like to thank everyone who has helped me. Being an apprentice has given me an incredible opportunity to train and work at the same time and make a positive contribution to the county council’s legal team.”

Katie started off at Northway Pre-school by helping out during the pandemic, but discovered she had a passion for the work and asked to be taken on as an apprentice.

She has worked closely with the county council’s adult education apprenticeship team and has been a compassionate, calming influence for the young children as well as a great source of support and encouragement for colleagues during the pandemic.

Katie said: “I’m delighted to have received this award and I’m so grateful to my colleagues and the apprenticeship team. I’ve really benefited from the training available in my apprenticeship, which has given me this fantastic opportunity to do a job I love.”

Cllr Philip Robinson, cabinet member for education, skills and apprenticeships, said: “I’m delighted our apprentices have been honoured in these awards and I would like to congratulate them on their well deserved success.

“It’s testament to their hard work and the great support our county council teams give to apprentices to ensure their skills and careers are able to flourish.”

The awards, hosted by BBC Points West Gloucestershire reporter Steve Knibbs, aimed to recognise the best learners from around the county and the organisations that are helping them to succeed.

You can find out more about the Gloucestershire Live Apprenticeship Awards 2022 here.

More information about adult education apprenticeships is available here.