Local Jobs Fair in Dorking – Latest news from Mole Valley District Council

Job seekers will be welcomed at Dorking Halls on Friday 30 September from 10am-2pm to meet local Dorking employers and find out about job opportunities. The Dorking Jobs Fair is a collaboration between Mole Valley District Council, the Mole Valley Employment and Skills Hub (MV Hub) and the Department for Work and Pensions.

Employers from Dorking and its surrounds will be there to meet potential candidates for a wide variety of roles. No pre-registration for job seekers is required, so anyone who would like to speak to local employers who have current job vacancies can pop in.

Councillor Clayton Wellman, Cabinet Member for Sustainable Economy and Security said, “Our MV Hub have been helping local people find local jobs for over 18 months now, and they are excellent at what they do. This is their first Dorking Jobs Fair, and it’s fantastic that so many great, local employers will be there to meet potential candidates on the day.

“I urge anyone who is currently looking for work or a new opportunity to go along on Friday and meet the team and employers.

“We are fortunate to have employment opportunities on the day from Travelodge, Wotton House Hotel, Dorking Sports Centre, SES Water, Vodaphone UK and Toolstation, to name just a few of our local businesses attending. I hope that many local people can go along to meet them and find out about new opportunities.”

There is still space for a few more employers to attend, if you are a local business who would like to do this please call Mandy Bosher at MV Hub on 01372 379879.

The Mole Valley Employment and Skills Hub is based in the Swan Centre, on the High Street in Leatherhead.

For information for businesses see molevalleyforbusiness.co.uk/mole-valley-employment-and-skills-hub/

For information for residents see molevalleytogether.co.uk/community/mvhub/