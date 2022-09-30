Celebrating five years of Extra Care in Hull

Last month, Hull City Council, Riverside and the residents at Redwood Glades, Cecil Gardens and Harrison Park celebrated five years of Extra Care in Hull.

There are 316 extra care apartments at the above three locations across the city which have been built to provide an environment where vulnerable adults over the age of 18 have their own front door with a provision for 24-hour on-site care and support. The apartments enable people to live an independent life with loved ones in a supported community environment. All apartments have a:

fully fitted kitchen with cooker, fridge freezer, washer dryer

wet room

carpets and curtains

balcony and patio

wheelchair friendly kitchens and extra wide doors

To celebrate these wonderful facilities which have supported people in Hull for five years, a host of activities took place for residents and their families. These included a mini market of pop-up shops, Ben (resident at Redwood Glades) playing the piano, face painters, BBQ, ice cream, falconry display and a singer.

Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care, Public Health and Protection, Councillor Linda Chambers said: ‘’Extra Care provides an alternative to residential care or supported housing for people wanting their own front door, but who need care and support to live in their own home. Extra Care ensures independence, wellbeing and promotes privacy and dignity.

‘’Celebrating five years is a significant milestone which is rightly celebrated. I hope everyone who attended had a fantastic time’’.

The future of Extra Care Community Wellbeing is exciting as Hull City Council has awarded new contracts to deliver care services, which will see adults in Hull receiving more personalised care. Read more about this here.

You can also hear from Alan Marples, Area Manager at Riverside at Harrison Park as he explains more about the celebrations here: