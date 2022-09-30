Free online recruitment fair to showcase Barnsley’s health and care jobs

We’re coming together with our NHS partners to host a free-to-attend virtual recruitment event as part of a drive to help get local people into health and care jobs.

The day-long event will take place on Tuesday 11 October over two sessions – one from 10am to 1pm and another from 1.30pm to 4.30pm. The jobs fair will take place entirely online, showcasing a range of career opportunities focused on the care sector.

The fair is fully interactive, allowing attendees to talk live recruitment managers and current staff to learn more about working in health and social care. There are lots of jobs currently available, meaning with or without experience, there’s something for everyone.

To take part in the virtual fair, users simply need an internet connection, mobile device, laptop or computer and an interest in working in health and care. There will be lots of information about different types of job roles, and guest speakers will help share their working experiences in a virtual auditorium.

Wendy Lowder, Executive Director for Place Health and Adult Social Care, said: “I started as a volunteer and then developed my career across health and care. We know that when people are looking for work, they want to make a difference and have a career that’s rewarding. Taking that step into either health or social care gives you exactly that, so make it your next move.

“You could make a real difference in the lives of Barnsley people in so many different ways. With such a wide range of health and care roles available, you can develop your skills, move between health and care over time as I did and benefit from flexible working hours that can fit around your studies or family commitments. If you think this could be you, visit the virtual recruitment event to see what the next part of your journey could be.”

Jayne Sivakumar, Barnsley’s Chief Nurse at NHS South Yorkshire, said: “The event is free to attend and showcases jobs and career opportunities for people in Barnsley. We know there’s a lot of talent in our borough, and we’re excited to give those people the opportunity to bring their talents to our workforce.

“Careers in health and care are extremely rewarding and there are lots of roles available within our borough. The town offers so many opportunities for people looking to find work in health and social care, so whatever your ambitions, you can achieve them in Barnsley.

“You don’t need to have experience working in health and care. If you share our values, there’s training for everything else.”

Sign up for the virtual recruitment fair today by visiting jobsinhealthandcarebarnsley.vfairs.com.