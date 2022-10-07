Have your say on new Council powers to enforce moving traffic restrictions

Local authorities in England are now able to apply to the Department for Transport (DfT) for new powers to enforce moving traffic restrictions by issuing fines to motorists that contravene the rules. These powers in Gloucestershire were previously held by the police.

Cabinet approved the decision to apply to the DfT for these powers once a public consultation process has been completed. The statutory six-week consultation will begin on Thursday, 29 September, and run until 12pm on Thursday, 10 November.

Enforcement of these moving traffic contraventions aim to improve road safety, reduce congestion and improve traffic flow.

The contraventions include stopping in a yellow box junction, banned turns, going the wrong way in a one-way street or accessing a street where there is a prohibition of driving in place.

They would be enforced in various locations using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Traffic surveys were carried out at a number of sites around the county between November 2021 and March 2022 where safety concerns and non-compliance were identified. The council will listen to feedback from residents to take action to make roads safer.

Enforcing traffic regulations at these sites could reduce the risk of collisions and improve road safety for all road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, as well as improve the efficiency of public transport services.

Any surplus funds raised through enforcement would be reinvested in parking services, environmental schemes, highways improvements or public transport, as set out in legislation.

Cllr Dom Morris, cabinet member for highways, said: “The small number of road users that do not adhere to the rules of the road put everyone at risk.

“We want to hear your views on our plans to apply for new powers to enforce traffic offences.

“These powers will allow the council to improve road safety in our communities.”

The council will be hosting four online drop-in sessions on Microsoft Teams to find out more about the changes. These sessions will be held on:

Details can be found at www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/parking. You can have your say by taking part in the consultation here https://haveyoursaygloucestershire.uk.engagementhq.com/moving-traffic-enforcement