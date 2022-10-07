Joining charging scheme will help encourage electric vehicle adoption and use across Chichester District: Chichester District Council

At their meeting on Tuesday 4 October, Chichester District Council’s Cabinet approved the proposal to join the 15-year contract overseen by West Sussex County Council with its selected partner, Connected Kerb.

A number of sites owned by Chichester District Council, including most of its car parks, will now be considered for inclusion within the scheme. Connected Kerb will have responsibility for planning, installing, operating and maintaining all charge points on behalf of the county council and all the district and borough councils.

Earlier this year, the county council — as the highways authority — along with Connected Kerb, consulted with communities across Chichester District to find out which on-street locations the public would like to see selected for EVCPs. A total of 15 proposed locations in the district have now been shortlisted and will be subject to Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) consultations by the county council to understand the communities’ views before proceeding.

Two types of charge points will be installed: fast charge points (7-22 kilowatt) and rapid charge points (50 kilowatt). Fast charge points are used for charging at home or in car parks, while the rapid charge points are intended for longer journeys or when someone needs a quick boost to their battery’s power. Electricity is generally more expensive to buy from rapid charge points.

“As a council, we were already ahead of the game by setting up a network of 18 electric vehicle charging points in our own car parks across the district, using Government funding that we had actively applied for,” explains Councillor Penny Plant, the council’s Cabinet Member for Environment. “There is no cost to us in joining the countywide scheme and Connected Kerb will now operate the majority of our existing network as well as working with West Sussex County Council to introduce on-street charging points across the district and West Sussex. We have also identified some extra council-owned sites that may be suitable for charge points.

“It’s interesting to note that research carried out by the Government has found that 99 per cent of journeys carried out by people are less than 100 miles, and many electric vehicles being made now give you 250 miles per single charge. The focus of this project is to help increase electric vehicle infrastructure close to people’s homes where residents don’t have access to off-street parking and so would otherwise be unable to charge and, as a result, run an electric car.

“By 2030, the Government wants all new vehicles sold to be electric, and as part of our council’s climate change commitment and to assist in improving local air quality, joining this scheme means that we will be able to play our part in helping more people make the move from petrol and diesel cars to electric.

“Our Cabinet has also agreed that the council should keep a budget of £36,700, which will help give us flexibility to install more EVCPs independently of the scheme if needed.”

In addition to joining the Connected Kerb scheme, Chichester District Council has also just taken on two electric cars for staff to use on work journeys as a part of a two-year pilot scheme in partnership with Co-Wheels Community Car Club. Co-Wheels is a community car club which has been available to district residents for over ten years. Teams that regularly carry out car journeys as part of their work will be encouraged to use these cars instead of their own personal vehicles. This is in addition to two electric bikes, which are also available for staff to use for work journeys. The aim of these schemes is to help the council become greener and enable more staff to travel to work using methods such as train or bus.

“By encouraging our staff to carry out work journeys using the electric cars and bikes, we will be helping to reduce our carbon footprint and reduce the number of cars in the district,” adds Councillor Plant.



