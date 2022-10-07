Try out an electric vehicle at free two-day event: E-motion: Drive Electric Cornwall, October 28-29

Residents will have the chance to test drive and experience a wide range of electric vehicles at Cornwall’s biggest ever free electric vehicle event this October half-term.

E-motion: Drive Electric Cornwall takes place at the Royal Cornwall Showground in Wadebridge on October 28 and 29.

The event is funded by the European Regional Development Fund and is a one-stop-shop for anyone who is thinking about making the switch to EVs to get all the information they need to take the next step.

From choosing, buying, driving and charging an electric vehicle to costs, grants and savings, residents can hear from experts and people and businesses that have already made the switch.

E-motion will also have a dedicated area for children with a Kids’ Zone featuring entertainment and educational activities.

E-motion is part of the Drive EV2 project. Funded by the ERDF and Cornwall Council, Drive EV2 aims to significantly improve Cornwall’s electric vehicle infrastructure and the uptake of electric vehicles.

Cllr Philip Desmonde, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for transport, said: “As electric vehicles are becoming more popular and we are expanding our EV charging infrastructure across Cornwall, this free, family event is the ideal way to find out more about making the switch to driving electric.”

Cllr Martyn Alvey, Cornwall’s portfolio holder for environment and climate change, said: “If you’re able to invest in an EV there is a higher upfront cost but there are second-hand EVs available and you can also lease them. It does mean you save in the long run and it’s a great way to cut down substantially on your carbon emissions.”

The Drive EV2 Project is bringing 150 new public access electric vehicle charge points to Cornwall Council-run carparks, increasing the total number of existing charge points across Cornwall to 450.

Sites are currently being finalised based on geographical spread and technical capacities.

SWARCO Smart Charging has been contracted to install, operate and maintain the charge points. The installation will begin later this year and is set to be completed by March next year.

Register to attend the event for free at E-MOTION (e-motioncornwall.co.uk)

The project is receiving up to £3.6m of funding from the England European Regional Development Fund as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (and in London the intermediate body Greater London Authority) is the Managing Authority for European Regional Development Fund. Established by the European Union, the European Regional Development Fund helps local areas stimulate their economic development by investing in projects which will support innovation, businesses, create jobs and local community regenerations. For more information visit https://www.gov.uk/european-growth-funding.

Story posted October 6, 2022