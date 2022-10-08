BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATIONS – Sandwell College
Join us for a month of Black History Month celebrations at Sandwell College.
This great opportunity to learn, appreciate and celebrate Black history celebrates the past, present and the future.
Events include:
Bridgerton’s Real Black History – revealing the numerous real Black history references in the hit Netflix series set in 1800’s England
How Black People Won WWII – A detailed and extensive look at the African, Caribbean and Asian war effort
Call of Duty Black History Breakdown – An overview of the variety of real Black history present in the Call of Duty franchise and the links to Hollywood, real wars and politics
Black Scientists and Inventors, plus a series of Black History themed films being screened in the college theatre.